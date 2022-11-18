The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of long-time member and veteran activist Tsolag Hovsepian. He was 104.

Unger Tsolag, as he was known to everyone, had a long history of activism, beginning in Iraq and later in the United States. He was a photographer by trade and, throughout decades, he captured some of the most important figures in Armenian history and the ARF. For more than two decades, Unger Tsolag volunteered his time at Asbarez every day. He passed away on November 18.