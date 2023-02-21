“Veterans of Armenia” announced that it is looking to expand some of its most successful projects in 2023 and reported on its activities in the past year.

For many soldiers and their families life will never be the same after the Artsakh war of 2020. The war may be over but the effects that it has left behind are everlasting. For many Veterans, it is challenging to re-acclimate back into civilian life, their families and communities. It is even harder if they were wounded and/or are struggling with PTSD.

Veterans of Armenia is a non-profit organization that has deployed numerous programs to ensure that all Veterans in Armenia get proper medical care, therapy, and opportunities to get back into society.

The VOA financed the reconstruction of a residential facility

In 2022, The Veterans of Armenia spent more than $322,000 on services and programs that offer a comprehensive approach to veterans needs at all stages of post-war; family life, career, education and community reintegration.

The VOA offered coordinated PTSD treatment for Veterans and their family members in group and individual settings in all 10 provinces of Armenia and Artsakh.

The Swim Project provided an opportunity for amputee Veterans to participate in competition and physical rehabilitation with fellow compatriots.

Through the Soldier to Scholar Program, several Veterans were granted scholarships to pursue higher education.

The Artsakh Karate Project provided employment for Veterans and an avenue for their children to train in martial arts within their community.

In addition to services, the VOA helped redesign and rebuild 9 homes through a program they call Homes 4 Heroes. The homes are customized to meet the specific need of a veteran and his family. Improving a Veteran’s living space improves mobility and independence. It is the goal of the VOA to make sure that Veterans feel empowered and are able to take control of their lives.

The Veterans of Armenia is expected to expand several of its successful programs in 2023. They have seen an overwhelming demand for Homes for Veterans, PTSD therapy and scholarships, especially in rural and underserved regions of our motherland.

The VOA says by further developing these programs, they’ll be able to allocate additional resources, more efficiently, complete projects and serve more Veterans and their families.

They continue to call on the community for donations to help facilitate their programs while also seeking new projects and collaborations with other non-profits.