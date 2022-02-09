Ambassador Baibourtian with representatives of Las Vegas-based Armenian organizations Very Reverend Father Sasoon Zumrookhdian (right) during opening remarks Ambassador Baibourtian (right) presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to Honorary Consul Adroushan Andy Armenian

LAS VEGAS—Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian took part in a farewell reception organized by the Armenian community of Las Vegas on the occasion of his term in office coming to an end.

The event, which was hosted by Very Rev. Fr. Sasoon Zumrookhdian, was held on February 2, at the St. Geragos Armenian Apostolic Church Tajirian Hall. It was organized under the patronage of the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Las Vegas, Adroushan Andy Armenian.

In attendance at the farewell reception were Rev. Fr. Artsakh Badoyan, Pastor of the St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Samuel Agulian, Pastor of the Armenian Evangelical Church, and representatives of various Armenian community organizations in Las Vegas.

Consul General Baibourtian highlighted the exemplary work undertaken by Adroushan Andy Armenian as the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Las Vegas and presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the Consulate.

Ambassador Baibourtian also presented Certificates of Appreciation to the co-chairs of the Armenian National Committee of America-Nevada, Lenna Hovanessian and Hera Armenian. He noted that their work has been valuable in leading advocacy to promote the Armenian cause, supporting initiatives for the benefit of the Homeland, and for spearheading the Holocaust & Armenian Genocide Education Bill in Nevada last year.

At the closing of the reception, Pastor of Las Vegas’ St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Fr. Artsakh Badoyan presented Ambassador Baibourtian with an award.